April 13 Newton Investment Management, a subsidiary of BNY Mellon, said Julian Lyne has been appointed as global head of distribution.

Lyne was previously head of business development and global consultant relationships, and will continue to report to the company's commercial director, Colin Cowie.

Lyne joined Newton in June 2014 and prior to joining Newton, he headed institutional business at asset manager F&C Investments. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)