PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Newton Investment Management, a subsidiary of BNY Mellon, said Julian Lyne has been appointed as global head of distribution.
Lyne was previously head of business development and global consultant relationships, and will continue to report to the company's commercial director, Colin Cowie.
Lyne joined Newton in June 2014 and prior to joining Newton, he headed institutional business at asset manager F&C Investments. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to push for an extension of supply cuts into 2018.