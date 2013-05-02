HONG KONG May 2 Hong Kong property
developer New World Development plans to spin off and
list three of its hotel properties in a initial public offering
in Hong Kong.
The move would be one of several deals planned for coming
weeks from companies looking to benefit from demand for
commercial property in the city.
The company, controlled by billionaire Cheng Yu-tung, plans
to bundle its interests in Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, Renaissance
Harbour View Hotel and Hyatt Regency Hong Kong and list them
through a trust called NW Hotel Investments, it said in a
securities filing late on Thursday.
NW Hotel Investments will initially focus on Hong Kong
but will also look to invest in internationally branded hotels
in Asia.
At the listing date, New World plans to jointly own with
Chow Tai Fook Enterprises at least 50 percent of NW Hotel
Investments, New World said.
Hong Kong property and investment company Great Eagle
Holdings Ltd has also announced plans to spin off its
Langham hotel chain through an $800 million IPO.
Property and infrastructure group Hopewell Holdings
also intends to seek listing approval from the Hong
Kong exchange for its proposed spin-off of property and
hospitality business Hopewell HK Properties, IFR reported.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by David Holmes)