HONG KONG Jan 11 Chow Tai Fook
Enterprises Ltd has bought a stake of about 1.6 percent in
property developer New World Development in the open
market for HK$501 million ($64.51 million), sending the shares
to their highest in nearly two months.
Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, controlled by billionaire tycoon
Cheng Yu-tung, had on Jan. 5 bought 75.37 million New World
shares at HK$6.65 each, raising its stake in the developer to
42.11 percent from 40.51 percent, according to a disclosure from
the Hong Kong bourse.
Shares of New World rose 2.3 percent on Wednesday morning to
HK$7 by 0155 GMT to their highest since Nov. 18, outperforming a
0.26 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
Cheng also controls jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook
Jewellery Group Ltd, which raised $2.02 billion in its
initial public offering in December.
($1 = 7.7661 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)