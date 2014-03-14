HONG KONG, March 14 Hong Kong property developer
New World Development Co Ltd said on Friday it will
take its majority-owned New World China Land Ltd unit
private for HK$18.6 billion ($2.4 billion), seeking more
flexibility in managing its flagship China-focused property
business.
New World Development said it will finance the deal through
a credit facility. Separately, it said it plans to raise up to
HK$13.99 billion ($1.80 billion) through a rights issue of its
own shares that it said would "enhance its financial
resilience".
Trading in shares in both New World Development and New
World China Land, which was suspended on Tuesday, resumed on
Friday.
New World Development, which currently owns 68.89 percent of
New World China Land, will offer HK$6.80 for each of the shares
it doesn't already own, the two companies said in a joint
statement. That represents a 32.3 percent premium to the
previous close.
The offer price also represents a 1.8 percent premium to New
World China Land's unaudited consolidated net asset value of
HK$6.68 per share as at December 31, 2013.
In a separate statement, New World Development said it plans
to sell up to 2.256 billion shares, giving its investors the
right to buy one new share for every three currently held at a
prcie of HK$6.20 apiece. That represents a 36.3 percent discount
to the previous close.
($1 = 7.7649 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)