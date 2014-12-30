By Leslie Gevirtz
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 30 Revelers are preparing to ring
in the New Year with parties and celebrations, and those whose
heads are still ringing will spend their first waking hours of
2015 searching for hangover relief.
Although there are drinks, tablets and home-made remedies, a
cure for the throbbing headache, nausea, fatigue and thirst that
can follow a night of drinking has remained elusive.
"There are no hangover cures," said Dr. George Koob,
director of the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and
Alcoholism, part of the National Institutes of Health.
Koob said there is evidence that low to moderate drinking
can have beneficial health effects, but hangovers are a symptom
of a bigger problem: excessive drinking.
"There are no medications that you can take for a hangover,"
he added in an interview, "and we're not putting any money into
it."
Along with increased thirst and dizziness, excessive
drinking can irritate the stomach, cause blood vessels to dilate
and lead to a drop in blood sugar causing general weakness and
tiredness.
There is no cure for excessive drinking but there are
products ranging from tablets and drinks to IV infusions to
relieve hangover symptoms.
The makers of Blowfish offer a money-back guarantee if the
effervescent tablets containing aspirin and caffeine sold over
the counter do not work.
"In terms of the guarantee, we do occasionally have people
take us up on it," said Blowfish founder Brenna Haysom, adding
so far it has only been a few customers.
Aspirin and Alka-Seltzer are other popular remedies. In
Australia, high-dose, B-vitamin tablets have been used for
decades.
Researchers at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China,
found that lemon-lime soda was effective in cutting the length
of a hangover. They examined 57 beverages ranging from teas,
herbal drinks and sodas.
Kevin Zraly, author of "Windows on the World Complete Wine
Course" said dehydration plays a part in hangovers, so he drinks
plenty of water.
"That's why for every glass of wine I consume, I will have
two glasses of water," he explained.
For a more expensive option than a water bottle, hydration
clinics have sprung up in London, Chicago, Miami and other
cities to provide intravenous (IV) fluids.
For a fee ranging from $150 to $250, a doctor will attach
clients to an IV containing saline solution with electrolytes,
Vitamin B supplements and other formulations to help them
recover from hangovers and jet lag.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and David Gregorio)