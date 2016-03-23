By David Shepardson
NEW YORK, March 23 Ford Motor Co CEO Mark
Fields on Wednesday defended the automaker's investment strategy
amid criticism from Republican presidential front-runner Donald
Trump.
Fields told reporters at the New York International Auto
Show where the company showed off a concept Lincoln Navigator
SUV concept that the company was boosting investments in the
United States.
He also said Ford would not back away from foreign
investments if they made sense.
"We are a global, multinational company and we will invest
to keep us competitive and we will do what makes sense for the
business," Fields said.
Since last June, Trump has been attacking Ford, vowing to
call Fields after taking office demanding Ford cancel its
expansions in Mexico. Trump has also threatened to impose a 35
percent tariff on Ford's Mexican exports to the United States,
though it is not clear how he would be able to do that under the
North American Free Trade Agreement.
But Trump has at times misstated Ford's plans and recently
suggested Ford is "leaving" the United States. Ford has said it
has no plans to close any of its U.S. factories.
In a separate CNBC interview, Fields was asked if he has
been listening to Trump lately. "No I have not," Fields said.
"It's presidential politics."
Since 2011, Ford has invested over $10 billion in U.S.
facilities and hired more than 25,000 U.S. workers, Fields said.
Ford plans to invest another $9 billion in the United States in
the next four years.
A Reuters report in January said that Ford would announce by
March 31 plans to build a new vehicle plant in Mexico's San Luis
Potosi state as part of a $1.5 billion investment. That plant
would produce around 350,000 cars annually, Reuters reported,
citing two unnamed officials.
The Wall Street Journal reported in February that the
investment would more than double Ford's production capacity in
Mexico.
In April 2015, Ford said it would invest $2.5 billion in new
engine and transmission plants in Mexico, creating 3,800 jobs.
Fields did not comment directly on those reports about the
planned Mexican investment and a Ford spokesman said on
Wednesday the company does not comment on speculation on future
plans.
Fields also declined to comment on reports that first arose
in December that the automaker may form a partnership with
Alphabet Inc's Google unit to build self-driving cars.
"We always talk with everybody," Fields said, declining to
elaborate.
(Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by G Crosse)