By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 25 New York may conduct random
audits of bank systems designed to combat money laundering
because of likely weaknesses in the systems, the state's chief
financial services regulator said on Wednesday.
Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of the state's Department of
Financial Services, also said that senior bank executives may be
required to personally attest that the systems are adequate to
detect possible money laundering.
The measures could present additional headaches for
financial institutions and their executives, after a number of
the world's largest banks have paid out hundreds of millions of
dollars, and even billions, in settlements over lapses in
policing transactions from entities under U.S. sanctions.
"We believe there are likely widespread problems with
transaction monitoring and filtering systems throughout the
industry," Lawsky said in prepared remarks for a speech on
financial regulation at New York's Columbia Law School.
"Improving those systems is critical to stopping criminal
activity, including terrorism," he said.
Lawsky said the agency expects to move quickly on the random
audits and new executive requirements and that he hopes other
regulators will take similar steps.
The state agency tested a new approach last year, running
transactions through its own system to compare the results to
the filters at one bank, which failed to flag millions of
suspicious transactions, he said.
Lawsky did not identify the bank in question, but agency
spokesman Matthew Anderson said he was referring to Standard
Chartered Plc.
The British bank in August agreed to pay $300 million to New
York state for not detecting high-risk transactions from Hong
Kong and the United Arab Emirates. It also agreed to exit
certain high-risk relationships and to suspend certain
transactions involving U.S. dollars for high-risk retail
business clients in its Hong Kong subsidiary.
The failures were uncovered by a monitor installed at the
bank as part of a 2012, $340 million agreement with the state
agency over failure to comply with regulations related to U.S.
sanctions on Iran.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Leslie Adler)