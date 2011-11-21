* Making layoffs after being shunned by Fannie, Freddie
* Baum paid $2 mln fine last month to federal prosecutors
By Noeleen Walder and Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, Nov 21 New York foreclosure law firm
Steven J. Baum PC is going out of business after being shunned
by the nation's two biggest mortgage financiers.
In a news release issued on Monday, Baum announced he
notified the New York State Department of Labor and other
entities there would be "mass layoffs" at the firm, which
employs about 67 full and part-time employees at its main
offices, in western New York, and about 22 full and part-time
employees in Long Island.
"Disrupting the livelihoods of so many dedicated and
hard-working people is extremely painful, but the loss of so
much business left us no choice but to file these notices," the
release said.
Earl Wells III, a spokesman for the firm, confirmed in an
email that Baum PC would be closing.
The announcement comes less than a week after mortgage
giant Fannie Mae FNMA.OB barred its loan servicers from
referring business to Baum's firm in Amherst, a suburb of
Buffalo. On Nov. 10, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB also told servicers
they could no longer give Baum new cases.
The firm, which critics have called a "foreclosure mill,"
referring to the large number of foreclosures it processes, has
come under intense media and government scrutiny in the wake of
the subprime-mortgage crisis.
Last month, Baum PC agreed to pay a $2 million fine to
federal prosecutors and to overhaul how it handled foreclosure
cases.
Shortly after the settlement, photographs from the firm's
2010 Halloween party came to light in the New York Times
showing employees dressed as homeless men and women. Baum later
issued a statement apologizing for the "inappropriate
costumes."
Danny Kanner, a spokesman for the attorney general's
office, which has been investigating the firm, said: "While we
cannot comment on ongoing investigations, Attorney General
Schneiderman will continue to bring accountability to the firms
responsible for the mortgage crisis, and put an end to the
abusive foreclosure practices that have devastated families
across the state."
(Editing by Andre Grenon)