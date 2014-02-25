NEW YORK Feb 25 New York City will sell $650 million in tax-free new money bonds on March 5 as part of a $1.05 billion general obligation debt sale next month, the city's Comptroller said on Tuesday.

The pricing will take place via negotiated sale and there will be a two-day retail order period from March 3, the Comptroller's office said.

Citigroup is lead manager on the deal. BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, and Siebert Brandford Shank will serve as co-senior managers.