BRIEF-Canadian energy minister says Trudeau is scheduled to speak to Trump very shortly
* Canadian energy minister tells CBC that PM Trudeau is scheduled to speak to President Trump "within the next couple of hours" (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
NEW YORK, April 1 New York state and city debt issuers will sell $2.2 billion of bonds in the second quarter of the year, including almost $1 billion issued by the city's transitional finance authority, the state's top budget watchdog said on Tuesday.
The tentative calendar for the second quarter, released by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, compares to issuance of $1.8 billion in the same quarter last year and more than $3.9 billion in the first quarter of this year. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Canadian energy minister tells CBC that PM Trudeau is scheduled to speak to President Trump "within the next couple of hours" (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
* Northern Right Capital Management Lp reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arc Group Worldwide Inc as of April 19 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oHCnwG) Further company coverage: