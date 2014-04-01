NEW YORK, April 1 New York state and city debt issuers will sell $2.2 billion of bonds in the second quarter of the year, including almost $1 billion issued by the city's transitional finance authority, the state's top budget watchdog said on Tuesday.

The tentative calendar for the second quarter, released by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, compares to issuance of $1.8 billion in the same quarter last year and more than $3.9 billion in the first quarter of this year. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)