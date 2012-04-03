British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
April 3 The New York City Transitional Finance Authority is planning to sell about $800 million of personal income tax bonds during the week of April 9, said a market source on Tuesday.
Barclays Capital is the lead manager on the sale. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.