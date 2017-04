NEW YORK Jan 7 New York state and its major agencies will issue $3.9 billion of bonds in the first quarter of the year compared to $4.1 billion during the same period last year, according to an issuance schedule released by the state Comptroller's office on Tuesday.

The schedule may be changed due to changes in program needs and market conditions, the Comptroller's office said. It is also contingent on project approvals required by law.