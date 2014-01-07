NEW YORK, Jan 7 New York state, city and major
agencies will issue $3.9 billion of bonds in the first quarter
of the year compared to $4.1 billion during the same time last
year, according to an issuance schedule released by the state
Comptroller's office on Tuesday.
The proposed new issuance includes $2.57 billion scheduled
for January, $557 million in February and $805 million scheduled
for March. It includes debt issued by New York City.
The schedule may be changed due to changes in program needs
and market conditions, the Comptroller's office said. It is also
contingent on project approvals required by law.
State issuance during the fourth quarter of 2013 reached
$4.9 billion, the Comptroller's office said.
Below is a table of new money borrowings scheduled for the
first quarter.
January February March
Dormitory $18.9 mln $57 mln fixed $5.6 mln of
Authority of fixed rate rate taxable and fixed rate
the State of tax-exempt tax-exempt tax-exempt
New York
Metropolitan $500 mln in fixed
Transportati rate tax-exempt
on Authority
New York $800 mln of
City fixed rate
tax-exempt
New York $350 mln in
City fixed rate
Municipal tax-exempt
Water
Finance
Authority
Port $1 bln in
Authority of fixed rate
New York and taxable
New Jersey
Triborough $100 mln fixed
Bridge and rate
Tunnel tax-exempt
Authority notes and
$250 mln in
fixed rate
tax-exempt
New York $350 mln in
City fixed rate
Transitional tax-exempt
Finance
Authority
Source: New York state Comptroller