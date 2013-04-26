Britain's FTSE falters ahead of holiday, banks in focus
* AB Foods boosted by upgrade (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days)
NEW YORK, April 26 New York City said on Friday that it sued BP Plc for over $39 million of losses it claims beneficiaries of the city's pension funds suffered due to BP's "misconduct and fraudulent behavior" linked to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
"BP failed to disclose to shareowners the serious risks involved in its offshore drilling operation," Comptroller John Liu said. "After the spill began, it misleadingly attempted to minimize the extent of the damage and the cost to shareowners."
