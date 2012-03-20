By Joan Gralla
| March 20
March 20 New York state looked on track to
easily beat its April 1 deadline for passing its budget the
second time in a row, but political analysts say that after
several hurdles were cleared last week, optimism appears to have
withered.
The negotiations might come closer to the deadline due to
new pressure on legislators from unions angry about Democratic
support for new legislation cutting pension benefits as well as
from lawmakers upset about new lines redrawing election
districts.
Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, has proposed a $132.5
billion budget to close a deficit of $2 billion.
When asked on Tuesday about getting his plan done this week,
he told TALK 1300 AM radio show: "I just want to get it done by
April 1."
Last year's budget was the first on-time accord in five
years.
Monday's decision by New York's biggest public employees
union, the CSEA, to cut donations and support for lawmakers who
backed cuts in pension benefits could slow negotiations. This
puts more pressure on legislators - all of whom stand for
re-election in November - to try to offer unions other budget
sweeteners.
Carl Korn, a spokesman for New York State United Teachers,
which represents teachers around the state, said: "There are
still opportunities for the legislature to cast the 'right'
votes."
His union and others seek more aid for education and health
care and want the state's securities law, the Martin Act,
expanded so that public pension funds can recoup recent
investment losses that resulted from fraud.
Public unions have a number of items on their wish list,
including avoiding budget cuts by raising the corporate
alternative minimum tax to 3.5 percent from 1.5 percent, said
Ron Deutsch, executive director of New Yorkers for Fiscal
Fairness, an advocacy group that backs these initiatives.
Business groups and wealthy individuals say they already
have done enough to raise revenue, citing last year's enactment
of a payroll tax to help fund the Metropolitan Transportation
Authority and a personal income-tax hike for the well-to-do.
Democrats typically rely on unions for donations and
get-out-the-vote programs. Their support, then, is crucial to
Cuomo's hopes to keeping the Assembly's big Democratic majority
and overturning the Senate's GOP leadership, which has only a
two-vote margin, political analysts said.
A spokesman for Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, a Democrat,
had no immediate comment.
A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, a
Republican, said the state Senate wants an ontime budget.