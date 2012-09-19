Sept 19 New York state agencies were ordered to
plan for "zero growth" in their budgets for the fiscal year that
starts on April 1, 2013, the state budget director said in a
letter made public earlier this week.
"In other words, 2013-2014 budget requests cannot achieve
zero growth through fiscal gimmicks or one-time actions," Budget
Director Robert Megna wrote.
Two areas were excluded as they are subject to different
caps on growth: school aid and Medicaid.
Megna did not cite any possible revenue shortfall for his
directive, saying only that Governor Andrew Cuomo is "committed
to holding the line on state spending while maintaining his
pledge to increase support for schools and healthcare in a
sustainable manner."
Agencies were given until Oct 16 to submit their plans.
Megna's directive is less harsh than one issued last week by New
York City's budget director who last week ordered agencies to
cut spending by $2 billion over two years due to the uncertain
economy and the loss of revenue from a taxi medallion sale that
was disallowed by a court.