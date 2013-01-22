Jan 22 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo proposed
on Tuesday a $136.5 billion state budget for fiscal 2014 that
boosts education spending and closes a $1.3 billion gap without
raising taxes.
The spending plan, which would be a 1.9 percent increase, or
$2.5 billion, from the current fiscal year, must be approved by
state lawmakers.
The state's fiscal year begins April 1, three months earlier
than most.
Cuomo's proposal would increase money for education by $889
million, or 4.4 percent from current levels.
The state would save some money by keeping total spending
increases below 2 percent for a third straight year. New York
could save nearly $974 million because of government cost
control efforts, Cuomo said.