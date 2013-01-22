* Spending projected to increase 1.9 percent
* Cuomo plans to close two prisons
* More money for education
By Hilary Russ
Jan 22 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo proposed
on Tuesday a $136.5 billion state budget for fiscal 2014 that
boosts education spending and closes a $1.3 billion gap without
raising taxes.
The spending plan, which would be a 1.9 percent increase, or
$2.5 billion, from the current fiscal year, must be approved by
state lawmakers.
The state's fiscal year begins April 1, three months earlier
than most.
To close the gap, the state would save some money by keeping
total spending increases below 2 percent for a third straight
year, while tax collections are projected to increase by $3.5
billion, or 5.4 percent from fiscal 2013 estimates.
New York could save nearly $974 million because of
government cost control efforts, including by shrinking planned
spending increases for some programs and agencies, Cuomo said.
Included in that figure are some closures and consolidations
of excess facilities - including an empty prison - as well as
controls on hiring.
Cuomo's proposed budget would reduce spending for public
safety agencies by 10 percent in fiscal 2014, mostly due to a
retroactive labor contract settlement for correction officers in
the current fiscal year.
Cuomo, a Democrat, also proposed shuttering what he said
were the two least efficient prisons in the state. One, the
Bayview Correctional Facility in Manhattan, which remains vacant
after being evacuated during Sandy.
Prison closures would eliminate more than 432 beds and save
$18 million in fiscal 2014 and $62 million in fiscal 2015 if the
state can sell the Bayview prison, according to budget
documents.
The state also hopes to save an estimated $755 million over
five years as it continues consolidating back-office operations,
like business services, into a central location.
In September, New York State Budget Director Robert Megna
ordered state agencies to plan for "zero growth" in their
budgets for fiscal 2014.
Excluded from the spending freeze were two areas that are
subject to different caps on growth: school aid and Medicaid.
PLAN WOULD SPEND ON EDUCATION, SANDY RECOVERY
Some other states have also begun clawing their way out of
the post-recession funk, with California Governor Jerry Brown
saying on Jan. 10 that his state's deficit is gone after years
of financial troubles. He proposed increased spending on
education and healthcare.
And on Jan. 16, Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick
proposed raising the commonwealth's income tax rate and lowering
sales taxes as part of a plan to invest nearly $2 billion in
education and infrastructure. He is slated to present his budget
on Wednesday.
In New York, Cuomo's budget plan would fund an array of new
housing, economic and other initiatives he proposed during his
annual State of the State address on Jan. 9. And it would
increase money for education by $889 million, up 4.4 percent
from current levels.
It also includes $21 billion in appropriations for recovery,
rebuilding and mitigation projects after Superstorm Sandy ripped
into the coastline on Oct. 29.
The state expects to receive about $30 billion of a $60
billion federal relief package that is still being finalized in
the U.S. Senate, with neighboring New Jersey to get most of the
rest.
Cuomo also said that the so-called "design-build" approach -
a kind of public-private partnership being used to build a new
Tappan Zee Bridge - should be expanded to all state agencies and
authorities.
Design-build projects call for the same private firm to
design and build a public project, rather than having companies
bid on the different phases of construction separately, which
critics say can make projects take longer and cost more to
build.
And Cuomo proposed a five-year extension to the $420 million
annual tax credit for the film and television production
industry, beginning in calendar year 2015.
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, also a Democrat,
said his office would provide a detailed analysis of Cuomo's
budget in the coming weeks.
"Our budget has only stayed in balance because the state
limited spending and used one-time windfalls," DiNapoli said
about the current budget. "We face stubbornly slow growth in our
economy, significant out-year budget gaps and a debt burden that
is among the highest in the nation."