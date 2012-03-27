March 27 A deal on a new $132.6 billion New York
state budget, which totals $135 million less than last year's
accord, was announced on Tuesday by Governor Andrew Cuomo and
the top legislative leaders.
The accord "closes a multi-billion dollar deficit with no
new taxes, fees or gimmicks, limits spending growth to two
percent or below for the second year in a row, and launches the
New York Works Task Force," said Cuomo, a Democrat, GOP Senate
Majority Leader Dean Skelos and Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver,
a Democrat, in a joint statement.
The new task force will coordinate the capital plans of 45
agencies and authorities, which are expected to invest billions
of dollars in transportation projects.
