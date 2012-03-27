(Adds details)
By Joan Gralla
March 27 A deal on a new $132.6 billion New York
state budget, which totals $135 million less than last year's
accord, was announced on Tuesday by Governor Andrew Cuomo and
the top legislative leaders.
The accord "closes a multi-billion dollar deficit with no
new taxes, fees or gimmicks, limits spending growth to 2 percent
or below for the second year in a row, and launches the New York
Works Task Force," said a joint statement by Cuomo, a Democrat,
GOP Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and Assembly Speaker
Sheldon Silver, a Democrat.
The New York Works Task Force will coordinate the capital
plans of 45 agencies and authorities, which are expected to
invest billions of dollars in transportation projects.
New York's budgets are due on April 1 and last year's accord
was the first to make that deadline in five years.
Last month, Cuomo secured agreements on some of his top
priorities -- cutting pension benefits for new hires, legalizing
casinos, and redistricting -- prompting expectations that this
year's budget would be reached even earlier than this week.
But then public workers unions, angry over the pension cuts,
pushed for last-minute sweeteners, and the biggest union, the
CSEA, cut donations and support for lawmakers who backed the
pension cuts. All legislators stand for re-election in November.
Cuomo, a second-year governor and seen as a possible 2016
presidential contender, had sought a $1 billion multi-year
rescue plan for the cash-poor city of Buffalo, but only $75
million in capital and a $25 million Excelsior Tax Credit for
the first year were approved.
Schools will get $20.4 billion of aid, an increase of $805
millions, which mainly will go to impoverished schools. Though
Cuomo sought $250 million in performance grants schools will
compete for, that figure was halved.
Spending on Medicaid, the state-federal health plan for the
disabled, elderly and impoverished, will rise 4 percent, the
current rate of medical inflation, the statement said.
Cuomo also had to accept less sweeping power to transfer
funds between agencies than he had wanted; those transfers were
limited to back office functions.
A new plan enabling the Office of General Services to make
bulk purchases -- from pens to cars -- for other agencies is
expected to save $100 million in the new fiscal year.
Cuomo will name nine members to the New York Works Task
Force, which replaces the governor's proposal for a $25 billion
infrastructure fund. The legislature will pick an additional six
members for a total of 15 members.
All members will be drawn from the fields of finance, labor,
planning and transportation. The group also will recommend
financing options and ways of speeding construction projects.
Although Cuomo has said a public-private partnership could be
used to build a new Tappan Zee bridge across the Hudson River,
that would require enacting a law permitting such ventures.
The Division of Lottery and the Racing and Wagering Board
will be merged into a Gaming Commission, and 25 boards and
commissions deemed unnecessary will be abolished.
(Reporting By Joan Gralla; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea
Evans)