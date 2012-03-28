(Adds more budget details) By Joan Gralla March 27 A deal on a new $132.6 billion New York state budget, which totals $135 million less than last year's accord, was announced on Tuesday by Governor Andrew Cuomo and the top legislative leaders. The accord "closes a multi-billion dollar deficit with no new taxes, fees or gimmicks, limits spending growth to 2 percent or below for the second year in a row, and launches the New York Works Task Force," said a joint statement by Cuomo, a Democrat, GOP Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, a Democrat. Still, Cuomo told reporters any cuts in taxes would have to wait for economic growth. The New York Works Task Force will coordinate the capital plans of 45 agencies and authorities, which are expected to invest billions of dollars in transportation projects. New York's budgets are due on April 1 and last year's accord was the first to make that deadline in five years. The legislature should finish enacting the budget by Friday, Cuomo said. Cuomo had already secured agreements on some of his top priorities -- cutting pension benefits for new hires, legalizing casinos, linking teachers' evaluations to tests, and redistricting -- prompting expectations that this year's budget would be reached even earlier than this week. But then public workers unions, angry over the pension cuts, pushed for last-minute sweeteners, and the biggest union, the CSEA, cut donations and support for lawmakers who backed the pension cuts. All legislators stand for re-election in November. No so-called member items - funding for projects legislators choose for their districts - which previously totaled about $200 million a year - were included in the accord. SCHOOLS, MEDICAID Cuomo, a second-year governor and seen as a possible 2016 presidential contender, had sought a $1 billion multi-year rescue plan for the cash-poor city of Buffalo, but only $75 million in capital and a $25 million Excelsior Tax Credit for the first year were approved. Schools will get $20.4 billion of aid, an increase of $805 million, which mainly will go to impoverished schools. Though Cuomo sought $250 million in performance grants schools will compete for, that figure was halved. Spending on Medicaid, the state-federal health plan for the disabled, elderly and impoverished, will rise 4 percent, the current rate of medical inflation, the statement said. Cuomo said he will enact an insurance health exchange, needed to put the federal health care law in place, by executive order because the legislature spurned his proposal. The legislature limited the governor's power to transfer funds between agencies to back office functions alone. Environmentalists had warned Cuomo's initial more sweeping plan would have let him begin natural gas fracking - high pressure drilling - without seeking funding to enforce new regulations from the legislature. While community colleges got an extra $31 million of aid, funding for state universities and colleges was frozen at the prior year's level. And tuition will rise by a total of $113 million for the State University of New York and by $67 million for the City University of New York. Cuomo will name nine members to the New York Works Task Force, which replaces the governor's proposal for a $25 billion infrastructure fund. The legislature will pick an additional six members for a total of 15 members. All members will be drawn from the fields of finance, labor, planning and transportation. The group also will recommend financing options and ways of speeding construction projects. Cuomo said a financing plan for a new Tappan Zee bridge across the Hudson River should be developed in a few weeks. The Dormitory Authority, which traditionally financed educational and healthcare projects and is one of the biggest issuers in the municipal bond market, will expand to funding projects to improve dams and parks. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Andrea Evans and Muralikumar Anantharaman)