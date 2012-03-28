(Adds more budget details)
By Joan Gralla
March 27 A deal on a new $132.6 billion New York
state budget, which totals $135 million less than last year's
accord, was announced on Tuesday by Governor Andrew Cuomo and
the top legislative leaders.
The accord "closes a multi-billion dollar deficit with no
new taxes, fees or gimmicks, limits spending growth to 2 percent
or below for the second year in a row, and launches the New York
Works Task Force," said a joint statement by Cuomo, a Democrat,
GOP Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and Assembly Speaker
Sheldon Silver, a Democrat.
Still, Cuomo told reporters any cuts in taxes would have to
wait for economic growth.
The New York Works Task Force will coordinate the capital
plans of 45 agencies and authorities, which are expected to
invest billions of dollars in transportation projects.
New York's budgets are due on April 1 and last year's accord
was the first to make that deadline in five years.
The legislature should finish enacting the budget by Friday,
Cuomo said.
Cuomo had already secured agreements on some of his top
priorities -- cutting pension benefits for new hires, legalizing
casinos, linking teachers' evaluations to tests, and
redistricting -- prompting expectations that this year's budget
would be reached even earlier than this week.
But then public workers unions, angry over the pension cuts,
pushed for last-minute sweeteners, and the biggest union, the
CSEA, cut donations and support for lawmakers who backed the
pension cuts. All legislators stand for re-election in November.
No so-called member items - funding for projects legislators
choose for their districts - which previously totaled about $200
million a year - were included in the accord.
SCHOOLS, MEDICAID
Cuomo, a second-year governor and seen as a possible 2016
presidential contender, had sought a $1 billion multi-year
rescue plan for the cash-poor city of Buffalo, but only $75
million in capital and a $25 million Excelsior Tax Credit for
the first year were approved.
Schools will get $20.4 billion of aid, an increase of $805
million, which mainly will go to impoverished schools. Though
Cuomo sought $250 million in performance grants schools will
compete for, that figure was halved.
Spending on Medicaid, the state-federal health plan for the
disabled, elderly and impoverished, will rise 4 percent, the
current rate of medical inflation, the statement said.
Cuomo said he will enact an insurance health exchange,
needed to put the federal health care law in place, by executive
order because the legislature spurned his proposal.
The legislature limited the governor's power to transfer
funds between agencies to back office functions alone.
Environmentalists had warned Cuomo's initial more sweeping plan
would have let him begin natural gas fracking - high pressure
drilling - without seeking funding to enforce new regulations
from the legislature.
While community colleges got an extra $31 million of aid,
funding for state universities and colleges was frozen at the
prior year's level. And tuition will rise by a total of $113
million for the State University of New York and by $67 million
for the City University of New York.
Cuomo will name nine members to the New York Works Task
Force, which replaces the governor's proposal for a $25 billion
infrastructure fund. The legislature will pick an additional six
members for a total of 15 members.
All members will be drawn from the fields of finance, labor,
planning and transportation. The group also will recommend
financing options and ways of speeding construction projects.
Cuomo said a financing plan for a new Tappan Zee bridge
across the Hudson River should be developed in a few weeks.
The Dormitory Authority, which traditionally financed
educational and healthcare projects and is one of the biggest
issuers in the municipal bond market, will expand to funding
projects to improve dams and parks.
