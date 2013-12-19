NEW YORK Dec 19 New York City will post a sizable budget surplus in both the current and next fiscal year due to favorable economic, revenue and spending forecasts, according to a report by the city's Independent Budget Office released on Thursday.

The city will end the current 2014 fiscal year with a $2.4 billion surplus, and an additional $1.9 billion surplus in the 2015 fiscal year, the publicly funded IBO said.

"Based on IBO's most recent economic forecast and tax revenue and spending projections, the city's near-term fiscal outlook appears even stronger than expected by the Bloomberg Administration," the IBO said.