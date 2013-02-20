Feb 20 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that the state should impose a teacher evaluation system on New York City's public schools in a teachers' union conflict that has already cost the city at least $250 million.

Cuomo's proposal, an amendment to the executive budget he presented in January, would settle the dispute over what system the city should use to evaluate the performance of its teachers.

A 2010 state law requires school districts to have such a system in place to receive state education funding. The rest of New York's school districts have already implemented one and received their allotted aid.

Cuomo's plan calls for the state education department to impose an evaluation program if the city and union can't agree on one by June 1.

If a program isn't in place by Sept. 1, the city would lose another $474 million of education funding in fiscal 2014, on top of the $250 million they already lost in fiscal 2013, officials have said.

A $500 MILLION HIT

State lawmakers must approve a budget by March 31.

Cuomo also said on Wednesday that the state will take a $500 million hit after reaching an agreement about the rate the federal government pays to reimburse New York state for care of developmentally disabled people.

New York has been arguing with the federal government for nearly two decades about the reimbursement rate.

About $120 million would come out of the budget for the state's Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, budget director Robert Megna said during a webcast press briefing.

The remaining $380 million would come from negotiating rates with providers.