(Adds table of new money borrowing)
NEW YORK, July 3 New York state, New York City
and their major public authorities will issue about $3.02
billion of debt in the third quarter of the year, according to a
tentative schedule released by the state comptroller's office on
Thursday.
The schedule includes $1.45 billion in July, $75 million in
August and $1.5 billion in September. Planned issuance in the
third quarter is more than the $2.2 billion issued during the
second quarter, but less than the $3.21 billion issued during
the third quarter of 2013, the comptroller's office said.
Below is a table of planned new money issuance.
Issuer Amount Type Month
City of New $800 mln Tax-exempt September
York fixed rate
Dormitory $45 mln Tax-exempt July
Authority of fixed rate
the State of
New York
Metropolitan $500 mln Tax-exempt September
Transportation fixed rate
Authority
Housing $75 mln Tax-exempt August
Finance Agency fixed rate
New York City $400 mln Tax-exempt July
Municipal variable rate
Water Finance
Authority
New York City $200 mln Tax-exempt September
Municipal fixed rate
Water Finance
Authority
New York City $125 mln Taxable fixed July
Transitional rate
Finance
Authority
New York City $875 Fixed and July
Transitional million variable rate
Finance tax-exempt
Authority
Source: State Comptroller's Office
