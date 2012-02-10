* U.S. designers lagging European rivals in China
* China to account for fifth of world luxury market by 2015
* U.S. designers need to adjust collections for China
By Michelle Nichols
NEW YORK, Feb 10 China is in fashion for
top U.S. designers as they look to tap the world's
fastest-growing luxury goods market amid a slow economic
recovery at home, but critics say they have lagged their
European rivals in seeing the Asian giant's potential.
Among Chinese consumers the top five brands for the past two
years were all European -- Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Dior
and Armani -- according to Bain and Co, which estimates China's
luxury good sales grew by up to 30 percent in 2011.
"American designers are slow to recognize the Asian market
because they have such a big home market," said David Wolfe,
creative director of trend forecasting firm The Doneger Group.
He was speaking ahead of New York Fashion Week, which started on
Thursday.
But that home market has struggled with economic uncertainty
and while the U.S. luxury goods market -- still the largest in
the world ahead of Japan and China -- improved last year, Bain
and Co predicts it grew at about a third of China's rate.
"Given the world economy and the way things are trending and
the opportunities over there, it would be foolish for an
American designer to ignore the Chinese market," said James
Mischka, one half of design duo Badgley Mischka.
"It's an established market that we're ... trying to crack,"
he said. Badgley Mischka plans to greatly expand in China in the
next five years by opening dozens of stores.
China will account for 20 percent of the global luxury
market by 2015, with spending in the country nearly tripling to
$27 billion by that year from around $10 billion in 2009,
according to consulting firm McKinsey & Co.
"A lot of American brands are coming in later, a lot of
American brands are not in China yet," said Veronica Chou,
president of Iconix China, which has so far brought seven of its
U.S. brands, including Badgley Mischka, to China.
"The American consumer market is so big, and brands are so
happy here, their balance sheets are so good. If they go to
China it's a huge investment, it takes a lot of time," she said.
GROWTH ENGINE
U.S. designer Donna Karan opened her first store in China in
2006 and now has 40 throughout the country with comparable store
growth of up to 30 percent year on year, said Paul Kotrba, vice
president of international sales and business development.
He said the Chinese customer had "become a considerable
growth engine for our brand."
Karan said that without taking away from the spirit of her
clothes, she adjusts them in terms of size, color and design to
meet the needs of the Asian consumer.
"Interestingly, the more fashion forward parts of our
collections speak especially well to our Chinese customers,"
said Karan, who in September had several Chinese actresses
attend her New York Fashion Week show.
Designer Michael Kors' 30-year old company, which
recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has just a
handful of stores in China and six months ago appointed a
greater China chief executive in a sign it plans to expand its
presence.
Kors said that Chinese consumers were shifting from designer
logo or statement pieces -- items that made clear what label
they were wearing -- to more understated, yet indulgent pieces.
"Luxury clients worldwide now have more in common than not
... they want fashion that is as well-made, chic and wearable in
Shanghai as they are in Paris or New York," said Kors, also a
judge on reality competition "Project Runway."
Experts expect a strong Chinese presence of media and buyers
at New York Fashion Week where some 90 designers are showing
their fall 2012 collections.
LUCKY RED
But some changes have to be made to cater to the Chinese
market, said Patricia Pao, of Pao Principle consulting firm,
such as including more red in a collection as it is considered a
lucky color in China.
"Chinese need smaller sizes geared for their body type. One
of the reasons why the Versace collection for H&M was not
successful in China is because it didn't fit the Chinese woman,"
Pao said. "Chinese women like more embellished clothing which
makes it very challenging for minimalist brands such as Prada."
China is now home to the second most billionaires in the
world, behind the United States, according to Forbes. A booming
housing market has helped drive explosive growth in China's
economy in recent years, but Beijing has tried to cool prices in
hopes of avoiding a devastating bubble and bust.
"I don't know any brands that are not discussing the dynamic
growth of luxury consumption in that part of the world," said
Alison Loehnis, managing director of luxury online retailer
Net-a-Porter.
Ralph Lauren said on Wednesday it was going to focus on
opening higher end stores in China. Chief Operating Officer
Roger Farah called China's emerging middle class "the world's
most important luxury customers."
Robert Burke, of Robert Burke Associates luxury consultants,
said that the top European labels had invested heavily to
achieve their popularity in China and that top U.S. designers
would need to follow suit.
"Big works in China. Big sells. Big retail stores, big
events, a big splash, it works there," Burke said.
"That being said there is an interest from a younger Chinese
consumer for designers like Philip Lim, Jason Wu and Thakoon. We
are seeing a younger customer having a real interest in emerging
designers," Burke said.
Jason Wu, best known for creating U.S. first lady Michelle
Obama's inaugural ball gown, sells his collections to luxury
Chinese department store chain Lane Crawford.
"It's a really amazing market," he said. "I'm definitely
increasing my international presence and China is definitely an
important part of that."