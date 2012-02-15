* Economy sharpens focus for top designers
* Elegance dominates evening wear
* Inspiration from bygone eras
By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Elegance, sophistication
and a touch of mystery dominated the runway at New York Fashion
Week as designers took cues from bygone eras to feature
glamorous gowns in silk, brocades, lace and velvet in their 2012
Fall/Winter collections.
Like the Hollywood hit films "The Artist" and "Midnight in
Paris" and the hugely popular TV drama "Downton Abbey" that
captured an earlier age, designers created sleek, sultry styles
with deep-cut fronts and backs with beads, embroidery and pleats
reminiscent of the 1920s, 30s and 40s.
For Los Angeles-based, Japanese-born Tadashi Shoji it was
1930s Shanghai that captured his imagination. With graceful
silhouettes, column gowns, drop waists, embroidered lace,
handkerchief hems and cap sleeves from the Golden Age of
Shanghai, when the city was known as the "Paris of the Orient,"
was recreated on the catwalk.
"It was a very opulent, mysterious, moody period in Shanghai
and I wanted to capture it," he said after his show.
A flame-colored washed velvet long-sleeve gown featured a
beaded lace cowl back, while another hazel digital peony print
hammered satin gown had an open back with hand-beaded detail.
Blouson dresses, some in tea length, and floral embroidered
tulle and lace were also prominent, as was the color gold.
"Everything is gold, but it is not a flashy gold. We did a
very subtle, tarnished gold. I think gold is in this season," he
said.
GLAMOUR, GRANDEUR AND FEMME FATAL
Asian influences were also evident in Zac Posen's collection
with its geisha-look hair and makeup, kimono and origami-like
details and figure-hugging gowns in gold, red, green and blue.
Dennis Basso chose "Mystery on the Orient Express" as the
theme for his show with its palette of taupe, black, gray,
white, navy and cayenne and luxurious furs.
"When you just say that line it sets a tone in everybody's
head -- a touch of glamour and grandeur from a bygone era. I've
taken a lot of those evening looks and translated them for the
modern woman," he said.
Cocktail dresses and evening gowns were adorned with
hand-beaded Swarovski crystal and small beads. He matched a
black lavishly embroidered silk tulle dress with a black quilted
Russian ermine and sable jacket and a sapphire and silver
embroidered, trailing gown with a sapphire Finn raccoon vest.
"I think of that period in the late 30s of women getting
dressed for dinner on the Orient Express, crossing the Atlantic
or going to the Colony Club restaurant in New York or the Stork
Club and bringing it forward, making it modern, making it sexy,
making it today -- using the vintage aspect as a touch of
inspiration, not necessarily, which is important, creating a
vintage look," Basso explained.
Jenny Packman, a favorite of the Duchess of Cornwall, was
drawn to the femme fatal look with a collection based on film
noir with edgy, sultry creations in red, silver, blue, cream and
black.
Marchesa's Georgina Chapman noted that 20s and 30s styles
were "in the air" but the designer whose creations feature
prominently on the red carpet at Hollywood award shows said she
was inspired by a painting.
Her collection, in black, white, reds and blues, is based on
the 1878 work "A Soul Brought to Heaven," by William Bouguereau,
which depicts two angels carrying a young woman through dark
clouds.
"We are looking at the idea of death and angels, religious
aspects of iconography and religious art," Chapman explained in
an interview ahead of her show on Wednesday.
"You'll see a lot of tulle. You are going to see a lot of
embroidery and leading to a religious aspect of embroidery,
silk, pleating, some re-embroidered brocades and leather."
Like other designers showing at New York Fashion Week,
Chapman said the economy has sharpened the focus of her
creations.
"It's been interesting with the economy, and it has made me
and a lot of designers focus very much on what they are doing,"
she said. "You really have to give a consumer a reason to part
with their money ... to give them something they can't find
elsewhere."
Rather than making quick, impulse purchase of something that
may only be worn only, Basso said today's women are making wiser
choices and building their wardrobe on well-made clothes that
can be worn again and again.
"Women will always want to look beautiful and I think that
their partners enjoy that too," said Chapman.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Christine Kearney)