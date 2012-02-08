* Fashion Week starts on Thursday in NYC
* Some 90 designers to show fall 2012 collections
* Movies set in 1920s inspiring some styles
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Navy is likely to replace
black on the catwalk when New York Fashion Week starts on
Thursday, with experts expecting rich fabrics, waist-defining
jackets and some 1920s-inspired styles sparked by movies like
The Artist.
Dresses will continue to feature strongly among the 90 or so
designers showing fall 2012 collections, experts say, because of
the wide appeal to consumers who are more thoughtful and focused
on value as the United States emerges from recession.
A dress is seen as more tempting because it allows women to
skip the extra, and sometimes more costly, step of having to
coordinate skirts or pants with a blouse or T-shirt.
"Dresses perform very well. Women love a dress," said Ken
Downing, fashion director of luxury chain Neiman Marcus. "It's
such an easy way to look amazing. It's effortlessly chic ... it
goes from coffee to cocktails."
"Navy will be the neutral of the season," he said.
Downing said some designers will have drawn inspiration for
a "modernized flapper" style from the silent film "The Artist"
and Woody Allen's "Midnight in Paris" - both nominated for
several Academy Awards - and the pending release of director Baz
Luhrmann's remake of "The Great Gatsby."
But he cautions this does not mean an immediate return to
the dropped waist dresses that defined the 1920s era.
"Many designers really understand the importance of
celebrating a woman's shape and clothes that are reflective of
her curves are always the most popular," he said. "Women spend a
lot of time at the gym ... they want credit for how they look."
Deep shades of green and rich fabrics such as brocades and
jacquards are likely runway trends that could draw in customers,
said Colleen Sherin, senior fashion director at Saks Fifth
Avenue.
"When customers spend their money, they want to feel and see
that they are truly getting something for what they paid," she
said. "Any form of embellishment or decorative fabrication makes
the consumer feel they getting something quite special, that's
worth the money they have spent."
SCULPTED JACKETS, HEMLINES FOR ALL
Designers were expected to show menswear-inspired tailored
jackets sculpted to define a woman's waist and peplum dresses
and other styles that show off the waist.
"I'm liking the masculine (inspiration), I like women that
have a cool tailored jacket. Definitely I am heading in that
direction, but we have a lot of great surprises," said designer
Yigal Azrouel, whose collection will be shown on Friday.
But with consumers wary amid a slow U.S. recovery and a
jittery global economy, designers are continuing a trend of
growing their brands with cheaper collections.
Azrouel opened a first retail shop last week for his
lower-end Cut25 label and Jason Wu -- best known for designing
first lady Michelle Obama's inaugural ball gown -- released on
Sunday a collection for Target with everything priced under $60.
"We're creating future Jason Wu customers," Wu said.
While unemployment dropped to a near three-year low of 8.3
percent and retailers posted a better-than-expected rise in
sales for their traditionally slow month of January, retail
sales in busy December rose at the weakest pace in seven months
and consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in January.
"The consumer has become much more thoughtful in her
purchases," said Sherin. "She's thinking about multiple usage,
longevity of the garment, quality and that there's value."
When it comes to hemlines, there will be something to suit
everyone, said Kibwe Chase Marshall, women's runway and trend
editor for trend forecasting firm Stylesight.
"Maxi proportions, as well as the precarious 'midi' length
have found footing as staples in ready-to-wear collections. On
the horizon, A-line minis -- worn with hosiery -- complete the
new length trio, creating myriad options," he said.
David Wolfe, creative director at trend forecasters The
Doneger Group, said color would be the driving force at New York
Fashion Week with rich jewel tones and bright accents and that
the styles were becoming more accessible to women of all shapes.
"It's color that is moving fashion forward," he said.
He added that the sobering economic reality for consumers
likely means fewer silly, unwearable trends in the fall
collection. "I don't think we're going to have an identifiable
look 'Oh God, it's the season of the Eskimo."
Fashion Week in New York is followed by events in London,
Paris and Milan.
