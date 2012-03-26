NEW YORK, March 26 Five new sound stages
catering to film and television productions were opened in New
York on Monday in the city's latest bid to attract a greater
share of show business.
The city's mayor, Michael Bloomberg, opened the soundproof
stages at the Steiner Studios in Brooklyn, predicting they would
add more entertainment industry jobs in New York alongside other
initiatives including new city grants and a media center.
Media company executives, independent producers and other
show business professionals have long complained that New York
City had become too expensive to make movies and TV shows.
Director Woody Allen, for one, often said the city famed
for being his muse is now too costly and he turned his eye to
making films in Europe, including last year's acclaimed
"Midnight in Paris" and before that "Vicky Cristina Barcelona."
Other productions left New York for cheaper locations in
Canada or states like North Carolina, Lousiana or New Mexico
that offered financial incentives to shoot there.
But New York City has fought back by helping entrepreneurs
launch production facilities. Steiner Studios, which opened in
2004, housed the "Sex and the City" movie and is the current
home to the "Boardwalk Empire" TV series.
In addition, New York state has promised to extend a 30
percent film and TV tax credit until 2014.
Bloomberg told reporters on Monday that the new Steiner
sound stages had been created to keep up with a growing demand.
He characterized the city as now "a popular and prosperous home
to hundreds of films and television shows."
"A little over a decade ago, New York City struggled to
attract the lucrative production industry to film here," said
Bloomberg, adding the new stages would "help the next generation
of production professionals start their careers on the right
track."
A spokeswoman for the city's media office said that in 2002
there were nine primetime TV shows filmed in the city and ten
years later there are 23. Over the past decade, the city
averaged the same number of about 200 film shoots annually, she
said.
Other cities and countries including Britain have also
stepped up efforts to attract show business.
In November the British government said it was extending tax
breaks for the film industry and has considered extending that
to TV dramas for makers of TV exports such as "Downton Abbey."
That move would bring it in to line with many other
countries that offer tax relief to TV production, such as
France, Hungary, Ireland and South Africa.
(Reporting By Christine Kearney, Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)