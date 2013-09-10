Sept 10 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took a
first step toward launching a $1 billion "Green Bank," asking
state utility regulators to release the first $165.6 million to
the bank to attract private lenders for clean energy projects,
his office said on Tuesday.
The initial amount of money would come from unallocated
funds from surcharges in utility bills that the state already
collects for energy-efficiency programs.
"We will leverage public dollars to attract private sector
investment into building a new, clean energy economy that will
help make our state greener and create jobs," Cuomo said in a
statement.
Cuomo petitioned the state's Public Service Commision on
Monday to release the funding, which would serve as seed money
for the Green Bank.
In 2011, the neighboring state of Connecticut established
what it said was the first Green Bank in the United States.
In New York, the Green Bank would be a division of the New
York State Energy Research and Development Authority. Another
petition for funds is likely on the way, Cuomo's office added.
Both this and subsequent petitions include public comment
periods.
Over 20 years, the Green Bank could increase by nearly ten
times the amount of private capital available to expand clean
energy markets, Cuomo's office said.
Britain's Green Investment Bank, one of the world's few
banks focused solely on lending to clean energy projects, said
in May that it had allocated 635 million pounds ($999 million)
in funding over its first five months of operation.