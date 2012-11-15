By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 15 Former New York state
comptroller Alan Hevesi will be out of prison by Dec. 19 after
serving 19 months for a "pay-to-play" scheme at the state
pension fund.
A three-member board granted Hevesi parole after a hearing
on Wednesday, acknowledging his "state of remorse," personal
health and family issues.
"The board concludes that you should continue to serve the
balance of your sentence under community supervision," the
Parole Board said. A copy of the decision was provided by the
New York state Department of Corrections.
Hevesi, 72, was sentenced in April 2011 to two to four years
in prison after pleading guilty to illegally receiving $1
million in gifts and $500,000 in campaign donations. In return
for gifts, Markstone Capital Partners, a Los Angeles-based money
manager, received $250 million of New York pension fund money to
manage.
Seven others pleaded guilty in the case, including Elliot
Broidy, the founder of Markstone Capital, and Hank Morris,
Hevesi's former chief political consultant. Morris was sentenced
to prison. Broidy is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 5.
Hevesi, who resigned as state comptroller in 2006, is being
held at the Mid-state Correctional Facility, a medium security
prison in Marcy, New York.