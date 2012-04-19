April 19 Wall Street brokerages cut 1,400 employees in March, though this vital sector of New York City's economy still has about 2,000 more workers than a year-ago, according to a report Thursday by the state Department of Labor.

"It's not the large falloff people were predicting a year ago," said James Brown, a labor market analyst with the department.

"We have been getting layoffs announcements, so I assume the trend is down, but not like we had it in 2008 and 2009" during the credit crisis, he said. The latest report says New York City has 169,500 people working for securities and commodities firms.

The city's private employers also hired more people than is typical for March, Brown said. A total of 26,200 individuals found jobs versus the 10-year average gain of 17,100 jobs.

Wall Street jobs are the backbone of the city's economy, because economists say each well-paid position creates one or two jobs in other sectors, from advertising to hotels.

Though not as highly paid, the information sector is another important prop of the city's economy, and this industry added 3,000 jobs, raising the total to 173,100.

Still, the city's unemployment rate rose to 9.7 percent from 9.6 percent in February, and now stands almost a full percentage point above March's 8.8 percent rate, the labor department said.

The state unemployment rate was unchanged at 8.5 percent in March, up from 8 percent a year-ago. (Reporting By Joan Gralla; Editing by Andrew Hay)