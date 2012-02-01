NEW YORK New York City police have shut down a five-story marijuana farm that produced at least $3 million worth of the drug in the past year, they said on Wednesday.

When investigators searched the building in the city's Bronx borough on Tuesday afternoon they found 593 plants - some that stood 7 feet (2.1 metres) - and 75 pounds (34 kilograms) of cut and dried marijuana packaged in plastic.

"It was estimated that 50 to 60 lbs (23 to 27 kg) per month were being produced with a value of approximately $250,000. It was conservatively estimated that $3 million was sold over the past year," police said in a statement.

Police photos of the building showed a drying room, air and water filtration systems, ventilation pipes and heat lamps. Three men were taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of marijuana and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

