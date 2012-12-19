UPDATE 2-Boeing delays delivery of third 737 MAX jetliner
SEATTLE, June 2 Boeing Co said on Friday it had delayed the delivery of its third 737 MAX jetliner, set for next week to Norwegian Air Shuttle, to resolve a technical issue.
NEW YORK Dec 19 New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the biggest transportation network in North America, approved fare hikes on Wednesday that will raise the base price of a ride to $2.50 from $2.25.
The price of a 30-day unlimited ride MetroCard will also rise to $112 from $104.
The fare hikes will go into effect on March 1.
The MTA, with a $12.6 billion budget, operates New York City's subway and bus system, area bridges and tunnels, and commuter railroads that stretch into Long Island and the city's northern suburbs.
WASHINGTON, June 2 A former tuna company executive faces one charge of conspiring with officials from other tuna companies to fix the price of canned seafood from 2011 to 2013, according to a court filing.