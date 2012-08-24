Aug 23 New York City residents and commuters
would face devastating service cuts and fare hikes if a court
decision overturning the payroll mobility tax - a major revenue
source - is upheld, the head of the Metropolitan Transportation
Authority said on Thursday.
Chairman Joseph Lhota said the MTA, which operates the
nation's largest mass transit system, stands to lose $1.8
billion of revenue a year. The authority's budget for 2012 is
$13 billion.
A New York state judge on Wednesday ruled the tax paid by
employers in the downstate region the MTA serves was
unconstitutional because it does not apply to the entire state.
If the ruling is affirmed, "The MTA would be forced to
balance its books with devastatingly severe service cuts and
ever-increasing fare hikes," Lhota said at a news conference in
Manhattan's Grand Central Terminal.
The MTA runs New York City's buses, subways, and commuter
railroads, which carry 8.5 million people a day. It also
operates some major bridges and tunnels.
The lawsuit was brought by Nassau County Executive Edward
Mangano, a Republican, whose county, which lies on the western
half of Long Island, is located within the taxing district.
Mangano said Nassau had paid nearly $10 million in MTA
payroll taxes since the law was enacted, adding: "The MTA must
become more efficient before asking for more taxpayer dollars."
Lhota said the MTA is putting its fiscal house in order,
cutting $700 million of costs on an annualized basis this year.
Employers located in New York City and the seven downstate
counties served by the MTA pay the payroll mobility tax, which
can be as much as 34 cents for every $100 of salary.
In a financial plan presented in July, the MTA said it
expected to end both 2012 and 2013 with a $46 million cash
surplus, but slip into deficits after that.
The MTA has appealed directly to the state's top court,
which will speed the process. Lhota said he was confident the
MTA would win on appeal.
Four other lawsuits that made the same constitutional
arguments as the lawsuit filed by Nassau were rejected by a
state court in Albany in 2011 and 2012, MTA officials said.
Lhota declined to estimate any possible service cuts or fare
increases. The MTA's $93 million of service cuts in 2010, which
eliminated over 30 bus routes and two subway lines, was known as
the "Doomsday" plan. The reductions have been partly rolled
back.
The state enacted the payroll tax to help fund the
transportation authority in 2009, after the recession had
withered some of the real estate tax revenue it relies on.