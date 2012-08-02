NEW YORK Aug 2 Eight New York State municipalities are so close to hitting the maximum level of property tax allowed by the state constitution that they are at risk of losing state aid, the state comptroller said in a recent report.

The New York state constitution limits the taxing power of municipalities, but as municipal expenses grow and revenues fall, some officials have complained the limit stifles their fiscal independence.

Eight cities, counties and villages surpassed 85 percent of their tax limit for fiscal year 2012, including New York City, which was at 95.1 percent.

The constitutional tax limit is set at 2 percent of assessed property values within the municipality. Property taxes generally make up the majority of tax revenue used to fund municipal operations. In the last few years, a weak economy and declining housing prices have slashed revenue and forced municipalities to cut spending, even as demand for some social services has grown.

Martin Murphy, Cortland County administrator, blamed unfunded state mandates for his budget woes. Cortland County is currently at 92.4 percent of its tax limit.

Murphy said state-mandated services such as Cortland County's department of social services or its public defender office are not fully funded by state aid, and the county must cut municipal services such as senior citizens services and highway maintenance to make up for any shortfall.

For example, he said, the social services department costs $700,000 annually to administer but the state provides only $500,000. Similarly, the state mandated a $40,000 raise for Cortland County's district attorney but did not raise its contribution to the county's budget.

"They make the rules, and we're forced to pay for them. That's what's pushing us up against the constitutional tax limit," he said.

"Municipalities are slowly but continually becoming arms of the state."

Brian Butry, deputy press secretary for New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, whose office compiled the report said that to his knowledge, no municipality had ever exceeded its tax limit and forfeited state aid.

"It's kind of a warning sign, in that you don't want a municipality getting dangerously close because any unforeseen circumstance could put you over the limit and if you go over, we know what the result is," he said.

Butry encouraged the municipalities on the list -- Cortland County, the cities of Binghamton, Gloversville, Jamestown, Lackawanna, and New York, and the villages of Herkimer and Lyons -- to expand their tax bases and rethink their long-term budget planning.

Bruce Van Genderen, finance commissioner for the City of Gloversville, said that although his county is within 92.7 percent of its limit, he felt he "still had a lot of wiggle room." He added that the opening of a Wal-Mart within a year would boost sales tax revenue and take some pressure off his balance sheet.

"We've flirted with 97, 98 percent in years past, so this is improved, from my perspective," he said.