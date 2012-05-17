May 17 New York's Nassau County Executive on
Thursday vowed to revisit his plan to privatize the county's
sewer and wastewater authority after a state control board
rejected the contract for Morgan Stanley to serve as an
advisor on the deal.
County Executive Edward Mangano, a Republican, said: "I have
every intention of revisiting this debt reduction and sewer
stabilization plan with (the) Nassau Interim Financial
Authority."
The Nassau Interim Financial Authority is the state overseer
created in 2000. Its officials were not immediately available to
comment. Morgan Stanley declined comment.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla)