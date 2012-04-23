By Joan Gralla
| April 23
April 23 New York's Nassau County taps the debt
market this week, with plans to lease its sewer system for
nearly $1 billion to help fill a budget hole running into
obstacles.
Nassau's severe and lasting fiscal problems led the state
to set up a control board in 2000, preventing a bankruptcy.
Since then Nassau, on Long Island's western half and one of the
nation's wealthiest counties, has continued to struggle. It
faces a $310 million deficit in 2012.
A long-term lease of Nassau's Sewer and Storm Water Finance
Authority, outlined in September by Republican County Executive
Edward Mangano, has drawn interest from Severn Trent Services
, Veolia Environment VE SA and United Water, a
unit of Suez Environment Company SA.
However, it is not clear if and when any lease contract
might be approved.
State control board officials and Democratic legislators
have criticized the proposal. Credit agencies say public assets
- from roads to parking garages - should not be leased to
private companies if the cash raised from them just papers over
deficits.
About $115 million of the money raised by a long-term lease
of the sewer system would be spent closing deficits in 2013 and
2014, according to Fitch. It views this strategy "negatively."
If the sewer system were leased, its bondholders might
benefit, as all of its $465 million debt is expected to be
retired.
The sewer system itself might need a financial overhaul.
The Nassau legislature's GOP leader, Peter J. Schmitt, said:
"Thanks to the actions of the previous administration, it will
go bankrupt in 2014." He noted the county has used $200 million
of the system's reserves to fill budget holes.
Kevan Abrahams, a Democratic legislator who serves on the
contract-approving Rules Committee, said the sewer authority
should produce about $270 million of revenue in 2012.
He raised concerns about the risk of costly rate hikes under
a lease and questioned how a private operator might treat the
largely unionized workforce.
Veolia said it would have no power to set rates if it were
chosen but would aim to improve the utility's environmental
performance, which has been sanctioned. United Water declined to
comment on the terms of its proposal but noted it has no
rate-setting power in other deals and smooth relations with
unions.
Morgan Stanley, hired as adviser, declined to
comment, and Severn Trent had no immediate comment.
Meanwhile, Nassau will turn to the $3.7 trillion municipal
bond market for funding on Wednesday.
It will sell $35 million of taxable bond anticipation notes
to pay for sewer upgrades and another $207 million of general
obligation debt for other capital projects and purposes.
Fitch rates the notes F-plus and the county at A-plus with a
stable outlook. Moody's Investors Service rates Nassau's $1.4
billion of general obligations A1 with a negative outlook.
As often is the case in the municipal bond market,
individual issues of Nassau County's sewer and general
obligation bonds are not particularly liquid. Sewer bonds that
mature in 2033 and carry a 4.125 percent coupon traded at 3.787
percent on March 9, according to EMMA, the Municipal Securities
Rulemaking Board's database. On January 3, they traded at a
higher 4.336 percent.
Nassau County general obligation bonds that mature in 2020
and have a 5 percent coupon went in the opposite direction. The
issues traded on March 9 at a 3.121 percent yield, up from a
yield of 2.944 percent on December 29, 2011.
Like a proposed lease of Nassau's sewer authority, some
other public-private partnerships have face criticism.
Chicago embarked on the nation's first mega public-private
partnership in 2005, capturing $1.83 billion for leasing its
Skyway commuter toll bridge to Indiana. But critics say the deal
failed to give the city the extra toll revenue the operators
could win and that the 99-year lease was much too long.
Concerns that private companies would be enriched at the
expense of taxpayers killed Turnpike privatization plans in New
Jersey and Pennsylvania. A Texas plan to join fast-growing
cities with toll roads, railroads and utility lines died due to
opposition from ranchers, environmentalists and legislators.
Credit agencies prefer public-private partnerships mainly
for building new roads, bridges and other projects, instead of
leasing existing assets, because this shifts the risk of cost
over-runs or failure to private companies from taxpayers.