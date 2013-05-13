DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
May 13 Moody's Investors Service downgraded the distressed New York city of Niagara Falls two notches to Baa3 from Baa1 on Monday, saying the city could run out of cash as early as November because of delays in casino revenue remittances.
The action affects the city's $65 million of outstanding general obligation bonds.
