Aug 17 New York state's pension fund, the
third-biggest in the country, shrank 0.92 percent in the first
fiscal quarter, to $146.5 billion, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
said on Fri day.
The latest performance far missed the assumed rate of return
of 7.5 percent. If the underperformance continues, the state's
counties, cities and towns might have to increase contributions.
DiNapoli's spokesman noted that the 7.5 percent assumed rate
of return is a multi-year assumption.
The fund's investments also missed the target in the 2012
fiscal year, earning 5.96 percent.
Although the fund had positive returns in the last three
years, "Like many investors, the New York State Common
Retirement Fund has been weathering uncertainty in the financial
markets since the end of our fiscal year in March," DiNapoli
said in a statement.
Over the last two decades, the state pension fund has paid
for 82 percent of the benefits with investment returns, and the
Pew Center says New York's pension plan is one of the
highest-funded plans in the country, he noted.
The nation's two biggest pension funds are the $153 billion
California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) and the
nearly $238 billion California Public Employees' Retirement
System (CalPERS).