Aug 31 New York State and its local governments will pay more for public pensions in fiscal 2014, with the average employer contribution to rise to 20.9 percent of workers' salaries from the current 18.9 percent, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement on Friday.

While the state's retirement fund has made gains over the last three years, it is still dealing with losses from the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, DiNapoli said in a statement.

"The rise in the employer contribution rate has slowed this year, but there will continue to be upward pressure on rates through fiscal year 2014 to 2015 reflecting the impact of that loss," he said.

The average rate for police and fire retirement systems will rise to 28.9 percent from 25.8 percent.

New York governments can impose property tax hikes to help pay for the increased pension costs for police and fire pensions.

The state's pension-fund assets rose 5.96 percent to $150.3 billion in fiscal year 2012, not far off the 2007 peak of $154 billion but still below the assumed rate of return of 7.5 percent.

In 2009, the value of the pension fund fell to $108.9 billion during the fiscal crisis.