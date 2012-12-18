Dec 18 New York State's public pension fund is reviewing its investments in firearms manufacturers in the wake of the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, a spokesman for New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said on Tuesday.

The fund also supports Cerberus Capital Management LP's move to sell its stake in the Freedom Group, which makes the AR-15-type Bushmaster rifle used in the attack, DiNapoli spokesman Eric Sumberg said in a statement.

The pension fund has been an investor with Cerberus, according to a list of assets on the fund's website. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)