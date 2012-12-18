BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
Dec 18 New York State's public pension fund is reviewing its investments in firearms manufacturers in the wake of the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, a spokesman for New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said on Tuesday.
The fund also supports Cerberus Capital Management LP's move to sell its stake in the Freedom Group, which makes the AR-15-type Bushmaster rifle used in the attack, DiNapoli spokesman Eric Sumberg said in a statement.
The pension fund has been an investor with Cerberus, according to a list of assets on the fund's website. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r