July 17 New York City's five pension funds earned 1.7 percent in fiscal 2012, well below the levels of past years and far off the 8 percent target, the city comptroller said on Tue sday.

The total value of the five funds rose to $122 billion.

Comptroller John Liu, who issued the preliminary unaudited results for the fiscal year ended June 30, noted that investment returns were much higher in the past two years -- 23 percent in 2011 and 14 percent in 2010. Over the past 10 years the average rate of return was estimated at 6.7 percent.

New York's state legislature is expected to approve a cut in the target rate of return for the five funds to 7 percent within several months.

"The past 12 months have been an extremely challenging investment period," said Larry Schloss, chief investment officer, in a statement. "The sovereign-debt and banking crises, tepid U.S. economic growth, high unemployment and a slowing global economy" created a difficult investment environment, he said.

New York City's pension funds outperformed the California Public Employees' Retirement System, which had a 1 percent gain in the last 12 months..

Liu, the comptroller and a Democratic mayoral hopeful, serves as the investment adviser to the city's pension funds.

The New York City pension funds pay about $425 million annually to 360 outside investment managers. One of Liu's initiatives is hiring more in-house experts to lower that cost.

The Bureau of Asset Management, which helps the pension funds select advisers and make investments, has 35 investment professionals, a 59 percent increase from several years ago.

Notable investment decisions taken this year include committing to 12 private-equity funds for a total of $3 billion, and creating the first direct hedge fund program, investing $1.25 billion with five managers, Liu said.