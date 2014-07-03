NEW YORK, July 3 Absent employees, flawed
processes, and inadequate systems were among a catalog of
problems uncovered at New York City agencies in a new report
into why nearly $300 million of city money was erroneously paid
out to pensioners earlier this year.
The city commissioned consultancy firm KPMG to write the
report, released on Thursday, after a payment of $298.4 million
was inadvertently made to more than 31,000 retired city police
and fireman on April 30.
The problem was due to a poorly executed and controlled test
of a proposed system change to allow automatic child support
deductions from pension payments, the report found. The test
went wrong and issued a transfer order to JP Morgan Chase Bank.
When Chase tried to check the transfer the two employees it
emailed were out of the office. One had been on long-term leave
since February, the other was out for the afternoon. Getting no
response, Chase duly executed the order.
"If one of the two employees had received the e-mail that
day, OPA (Office of Payroll and Administration) would have had
the opportunity to cancel the disbursement," the report said.
"If this control was effectively implemented, OPA had the last
opportunity to detect this issue and correct it."
The report contains a detailed time line of events that
shows city officials only became aware of the error the
following day when retirees started calling the pension fund and
posting on Facebook about the unexpected windfall, which
averaged nearly $10,000 per person.
The city has managed to recover 99 percent of the funds,
according to the report, which still leaves almost $3 million
that it is trying to recover by deducting it from future pension
payments. The city was unable to recover money from 288
pensioners, the report found.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy. Editing by Andre Grenon)