* Probe examines if advances are high-cost loans
* Pension payments said to be swapped for cash advances
By Jonathan Stempel
May 7 New York's main banking regulator has
opened a probe into pension advance companies that persuade
retirees and military veterans to sign over pension checks in
return for cash payments.
The Department of Financial Services, at the direction of
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has subpoenaed 10 companies
involved in the business, the governor said on Tuesday.
Cuomo accused the companies of "preying" on retirees and
veterans by advancing sums that may actually be disguised,
high-cost loans.
He said a pension advance involves a retiree signing away a
portion of his or her regular weekly or monthly pension
payments, in exchange for an upfront lump sum payment that can
carry an effective annual interest rate exceeding 100 percent.
These payments "appear to be nothing more than payday loans
in sheep's clothing," financial services superintendent Benjamin
Lawsky said in a statement. "Pension harvesting schemes that hit
financially strapped retirees with sky-high interest rates and
hidden fees are simply unacceptable."
Cuomo announced the subpoenas after the New York Times
published a front-page story on April 28 describing the pension
advance business. ()
The subpoenaed companies include: Cash Flow Investment
Partners of Irvine, California; DFR Pension Funding, which does
not indicate on its website where it is based; First American
Finance Corp of Portland, Indiana; Investing Forward of
Niceville, Florida, and LumpSum Pension Advance of Irvine,
California.
They also include: Pensions Annuities & Settlements LLC of
Wilmington, Delaware; Pension Funding LLC of Huntington Beach,
California; Pension Income LLC of Lafayette, California;
Veterans Benefit Leverage of Grandville, Michigan, and Voyager
Financial Group LLC of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Pension Funding and Pension Income declined to comment. DFS
was not accepting phone messages or emails on Tuesday. The
remaining companies did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Cuomo said the probe will examine whether the companies
engaged in fraud or misconduct; violated state usury laws that
cap interest rates; engaged in false or misleading advertising
about rates and fees; or violated laws designed to protect
military pensions.