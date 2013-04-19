April 19 New York state's top financial officer warned on Friday that Rockland County's $751 million budget contained "unreasonable" spending and revenue projections that could swell its deficit to at least $110 million this year.

The general fund deficit for the county, just north of the New Jersey state line northwest of New York City, has already grown from $31.5 million at the end of fiscal 2008 to $96.5 million at the end of fiscal 2011, according to a report from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Now, the county's revenue projections for fiscal 2013, which ends Dec. 31, may be optimistic and are not supported by a specific analysis, DiNapoli said. The county's budget relies on $175 million in sales and use tax revenue for 2013 - an increase of $6.8 million, or 4 percent, from last year.

"The county faces difficult budgeting choices. But the path to more accurate and realistic budgeting begins with an honest conversation about the numbers," DiNapoli said in a statement.

Moody's Investors Service rates Rockland bonds lower than all other New York counties at Baa3 - one notch above non-investment grade, speculative - with a negative outlook.

The county is a wealthy one, with more than 315,000 residents and a median household income of about $84,600.

Its fiscal 2013 budget is 2.5 percent bigger than last year's budget. Its current tax levy of $96 million is also 18.4 percent, or $14.9 million, greater than last year's tax levy, DiNapoli said.

In late December, Rockland sold $5 million of general obligation bonds to pay for tax settlements to taxpayers who challenged their assessments. About $3.5 million of the bond sale proceeds were to go to Pfizer, a big county taxpayer.

But the "continued practice of using debt to pay for operating costs is imprudent," DiNapoli said. "Tax certiorari claims are a routine cost of doing business and should be paid from annual appropriations."

A spokesman for the county did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The comptroller's warning comes as he rolls out his new system to monitor fiscal distress among New York's local governments.

County lawmakers now have 90 days to lay out a plan of action to address DiNapoli's concerns.