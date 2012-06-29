June 29 The credit rating for New York's
Rockland County was cut two notches to BBB-minus by Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services on Friday, which cited the continued
weakening of its finances and use of reserves.
The state Legislature rejected a request by Rockland, which
lies north of New York City, to sell $80 million of long-term
bonds to reduce its debt. S&P said that was a negative factor in
its rating.
Rockland, a commuting suburb of Manhattan, faces a
potential $40 million budget gap for fiscal 2012, S&P says. Part
of its remedies include negotiating concessions from unionized
public workers but the outcome of talks is uncertain.
S&P kept its negative outlook for Rockland. "If management
is not willing or able to implement and adhere to a plan to
restore structural balance and reserves, Standard & Poor's could
consider another downgrade."
Rockland is one of a few high-profile New York counties, a
list that includes Long Island's two counties, whose finances
proved too frail to withstand the pressures brought on by the
recession. All of the counties have rather high median incomes -
Rockland's is $82,534 versus a national average of $50,046 - but
over-relied on volatile sales tax revenue.
One more downgrade by S&P would put Rockland into the
speculative or junk bond category of ratings.
Moody's Investors Service also rates Rockland's debt one
notch above speculative - Baa3 - and also has given Rockland a
negative outlook, citing the likelihood of current and future
budget gaps and weak liquidity.
On June 20, Moody's estimated the county probably will have
an accumulated general fund balance deficit of $95 million when
the current fiscal year ends.
Moody's added that the negative outlook reflected liquidity
concerns, saying: "The county is likely to incur significantly
higher interest costs for the issuance of the cash-flow notes
they expect to issue this month."