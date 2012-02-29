Feb 28 Investment banker Felix Rohatyn,
who helped rescue New York City from its mid-1970s financial
crisis, has agreed to sit on the board of New York State's $25
billion infrastructure bank, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on
Tuesday.
Rohatyn is a former U.S. ambassador to France who now serves
as a special advisor to the chief executive of Lazard. His
decision to help guide the infrastructure bank could help Cuomo
get his "New York Works Fund" off the ground.
The state's new infrastructure bank aims to tap private
capital to build and repair the state's crumbling roads and
bridges.
"I don't believe it's my role to create jobs," Cuomo said at
a Citizens Budget Commission dinner. Instead, government should
"levitate and facilitate private sector growth" to spur job
creation, he said.
Hedge funds, investment banks and pension funds have raised
billions of dollars in the past few years to invest in the
country's infrastructure, partly because this sector offers the
potential for steadier returns than other assets.
Infrastructure banks, by offering grants or loans or
guaranteeing loans, entice developers to take on the risks of
new construction projects.
A multi-billion dollar plan to build a new Tappan Zee Bridge
across the Hudson River just north of New York City is expected
to be one of the state's first and biggest candidates for
tapping private investors.
The existing bridge, built in the 1950s, has deteriorated
badly, and once it is replaced might be turned into a "greenway"
for pedestrians.
(Reporting By Joan Gralla; Editing by Kim Coghill)