May 10 New York's $6 billion replacement of the Tappan Zee Bridge across the Hudson River will be paid for mainly with municipal bonds and earlier plans for a public-private partnership have been scrapped, a state official said on Thursday.

The new bridge, needed to replace the aging 1950s structure, will be paid by a $2 billion federal loan, investments by pension or private funds and bonds backed by tolls, said Thomas Madison, executive director for the New York State Thruway Authority which owns and operates the Tappan Zee Bridge.

Madison could not say how much debt would be issued or when it might be sold, though construction could start late this year and finish around 2017. He also said that additional federal funding will be sought and the amount will depend on the reauthorization of the federal transportation bill.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo previously said the project was a candidate for a public-private partnership.

The idea was dropped on grounds it would take too long for the state to enact a new law required to enter such a partnership.

Four groups of bidders have until July 27 to submit their design and build plans for the new bridge. A detailed financial plan should be issued by late August.

The toll passenger cars now pay to drive across the bridge will likely rise, Madison said.

Drivers heading toward New York City now pay a $5 cash toll to drive across the Tappan Zee Bridge. In comparison, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey charges a $12 cash toll for cars using the George Washington Bridge.

"We will enact bridge tolls that are consistent with other bridges in the area," he said.

Madison said the intent was to have the tolls on the new bridge repay the bonds. He said he could not rule out the possibility that the Thruway Authority would also have to raise tolls throughout the 570-mile Thruway to help pay for the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

Higher tolls could drive away motorists, and asked if the state might have to back the debt, Madison said: "There's been no talk of any state guarantee to ensure funding to support the project."