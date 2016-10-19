Rent-A-Center says Engaged Capital rejects 2 board seats
May 22 Rent-A-Center said on Monday that activist investor Engaged Capital LLC, which has been pushing the furniture retailer to sell itself, rejected two board seats offered by the company.
Oct 19 New York Times Co said it had appointed Arthur Gregg Sulzberger, the son of the newspaper's chairman and publisher, as its deputy publisher.
The appointment would position Sulzberger to succeed his father, Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr., the newspaper said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/2erMf99)
Sulzberger, 36, joined the New York Times in 2009 and was most recently an associate editor for strategy. His new appointment would be effective Nov. 1.
The appointment was approved by a selection committee that included representatives of The Times Co's senior management, its board and the Ochs-Sulzberger family trust.
Should he succeed his father, Sulzberger would represent the fifth generation of his family to serve as publisher since the family patriarch, Adolph S. Ochs, purchased the newspaper in 1896, the New York Times said. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
CANNES, France, May 22 U.S. President Donald Trump cannot stop momentum to tackle climate change, former U.S. vice-president Al Gore said on Monday as he promoted his latest film on global warming at the Cannes Film Festival.