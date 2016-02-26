NEW YORK Feb 26 First responders and the
families of victims of the 1993 bombing of the World Trade
Center gathered in New York on Friday to remember "the country's
first glimpse of terrorism," a prelude to the Sept. 11, 2001,
attacks that destroyed the Twin Towers.
The ceremony marked the 23rd anniversary of the attack, in
which a rental truck filled with explosives was blown up in a
parking garage underneath the lower Manhattan landmark, killing
six people including a pregnant woman.
The 2001 attacks, in which a pair of hijacked airplanes
brought down both towers, killed almost 3,000 people.
The gathering on Friday at the 9/11 Memorial in lower
Manhattan began with a moment of silence at 12:18 p.m. EST (1718
GMT), the time the truck bomb exploded in 1993.
After bagpipers played "Amazing Grace," family members read
the names of the six dead. Then loved ones, police and
firefighters each laid a single rose at a reflecting pool.
"I remember 23 years ago ... we were trying to deal with the
country's first glimpse of terrorism," said New York City First
Deputy Mayor Anthony Shorris, who in 1993 was the executive
director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which
oversees the World Trade Center.
"Today, the world comes to the World Trade Center to remmber
what and who we lost and also to remember what we found:
courage, strength, faith," Shorris said.
